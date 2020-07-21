All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

44 Kempton Lane

44 Kempton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

44 Kempton Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Nestled on a private, double cul-de-sac street in Oak Knoll Village, this home’s rare privacy and desirable open layout make a striking impression. Bright and sunny with gorgeous hardwood flooring, guests will be captivated by the inviting outdoor living spaces and generous floor plan that inspires comfortable living and entertaining. The chef-inspired kitchen features a large semi-circular island with bar seating and comfy breakfast nook overlooking a large family room framed by a rustic stacked-stone fireplace. A main floor bedroom and bath are adjacent to the kitchen– offering lots of privacy for visiting friends and family. Upstairs, generously-sized secondary bedrooms are joined by an indulgent master suite displaying a spacious bedroom, double walk-in closets, private retreat and spa-inspired bathroom with double vanities, large stall shower and separate soaking tub. Recently added amenities include a 776kwh/month solar panel system (installed in 2017- and fully paid off), new HVAC condenser (2017), new Nest™ thermostat (2017) and full Pex plumbing re-pipe completed by Repipe1 in 2019. Settled on a serene parcel in the highly acclaimed Capistrano Unified School District, this charming 5 bedroom 3 bath home is just steps from Blue-Ribbon public schools, the Oak Knoll Club, parks, trails and shopping. An expansive 3-car garage completes this perfect family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Kempton Lane have any available units?
44 Kempton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 44 Kempton Lane have?
Some of 44 Kempton Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Kempton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
44 Kempton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Kempton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 44 Kempton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 44 Kempton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 44 Kempton Lane offers parking.
Does 44 Kempton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Kempton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Kempton Lane have a pool?
No, 44 Kempton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 44 Kempton Lane have accessible units?
No, 44 Kempton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Kempton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Kempton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Kempton Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Kempton Lane has units with air conditioning.
