44 Kempton Lane

Nestled on a private, double cul-de-sac street in Oak Knoll Village, this home’s rare privacy and desirable open layout make a striking impression. Bright and sunny with gorgeous hardwood flooring, guests will be captivated by the inviting outdoor living spaces and generous floor plan that inspires comfortable living and entertaining. The chef-inspired kitchen features a large semi-circular island with bar seating and comfy breakfast nook overlooking a large family room framed by a rustic stacked-stone fireplace. A main floor bedroom and bath are adjacent to the kitchen– offering lots of privacy for visiting friends and family. Upstairs, generously-sized secondary bedrooms are joined by an indulgent master suite displaying a spacious bedroom, double walk-in closets, private retreat and spa-inspired bathroom with double vanities, large stall shower and separate soaking tub. Recently added amenities include a 776kwh/month solar panel system (installed in 2017- and fully paid off), new HVAC condenser (2017), new Nest™ thermostat (2017) and full Pex plumbing re-pipe completed by Repipe1 in 2019. Settled on a serene parcel in the highly acclaimed Capistrano Unified School District, this charming 5 bedroom 3 bath home is just steps from Blue-Ribbon public schools, the Oak Knoll Club, parks, trails and shopping. An expansive 3-car garage completes this perfect family home.