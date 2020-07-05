43 Ellsworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

It is hard to find a better location in this oh so popular Ladera Ranch community! Founder's Park, The Library, Ladera Ranch Middle School (which has been designated as a California Distinguished School), and open green spaces are all nearby. You will be welcomed by a fenced in private porch that ushers you into an open first floor with beautiful rich colored laminate flooring. Enjoy the spacious living room with fireplace, custom two-tone paint, crown molding, recessed lights, and ceiling fan, and many windows that make this home nice and bright. It has a separate formal dining area. A Chef's kitchen offers tons of counter and cupboard space with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, you will find the lavish master bedroom with its own wrap around balcony. The master bathroom includes a step in shower as well as a soaking tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom on this floor as well as a conveniently located laundry area. A media center with built in desk at top of 2nd floor. This condo has central air conditioner but also has a whole house fan. Also has direct access to the 2 car garage.