43 Ellsworth Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

43 Ellsworth Street

43 Ellsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

43 Ellsworth Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
It is hard to find a better location in this oh so popular Ladera Ranch community! Founder's Park, The Library, Ladera Ranch Middle School (which has been designated as a California Distinguished School), and open green spaces are all nearby. You will be welcomed by a fenced in private porch that ushers you into an open first floor with beautiful rich colored laminate flooring. Enjoy the spacious living room with fireplace, custom two-tone paint, crown molding, recessed lights, and ceiling fan, and many windows that make this home nice and bright. It has a separate formal dining area. A Chef's kitchen offers tons of counter and cupboard space with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, you will find the lavish master bedroom with its own wrap around balcony. The master bathroom includes a step in shower as well as a soaking tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom on this floor as well as a conveniently located laundry area. A media center with built in desk at top of 2nd floor. This condo has central air conditioner but also has a whole house fan. Also has direct access to the 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
43 Ellsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 43 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 43 Ellsworth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Ellsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 43 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 Ellsworth Street offers parking.
Does 43 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Ellsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 43 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Ellsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Ellsworth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Ellsworth Street has units with air conditioning.

