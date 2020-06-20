28 Livingston Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Welcome home! This beautiful home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and just under 1600sq. ft. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and designer paint. Brand new carpet throughout. All bedrooms and laundry are upstairs making this a convenient and friendly floorplan. Large master bedroom has a balcony perfect for watching evening sunsets. The side patio has lush foliage and provides a peaceful area for relaxing. This home is in the Westcott neighborhood of Ladera Ranch conveniently located near a shopping center that includes a grocery store, restaurants, coffee shop and much more.