Ladera Ranch, CA
28 Livingston Place
28 Livingston Place

28 Livingston Place, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Bridgepark District

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
parking
garage
Welcome home! This beautiful home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and just under 1600sq. ft. Updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and designer paint. Brand new carpet throughout. All bedrooms and laundry are upstairs making this a convenient and friendly floorplan. Large master bedroom has a balcony perfect for watching evening sunsets. The side patio has lush foliage and provides a peaceful area for relaxing. This home is in the Westcott neighborhood of Ladera Ranch conveniently located near a shopping center that includes a grocery store, restaurants, coffee shop and much more.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 28 Livingston Place have any available units?
28 Livingston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 28 Livingston Place have?
Some of 28 Livingston Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Livingston Place currently offering any rent specials?
28 Livingston Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Livingston Place pet-friendly?
No, 28 Livingston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 28 Livingston Place offer parking?
Yes, 28 Livingston Place does offer parking.
Does 28 Livingston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Livingston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Livingston Place have a pool?
No, 28 Livingston Place does not have a pool.
Does 28 Livingston Place have accessible units?
No, 28 Livingston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Livingston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Livingston Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Livingston Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Livingston Place does not have units with air conditioning.
