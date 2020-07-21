27 Skywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

LOVELY LADERA RANCH HOUSE - Lovely 4 bd/2.5 bath, Ladera Ranch Single Family Home. Tile and hard surface floooring throughout. Central AC, direct access 2 car garage and driveway. Great room with fireplace. Kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and center island. study, office or game room off entry. Powder bath down. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom and bath. Dual walk in closets. Upstairs laundry room.

Full bath services three upstairs bedrooms. Patio off great room. Great location. Walk to shopping, parks. Fantastic Ladera Ranch amenities



(RLNE5191208)