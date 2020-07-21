All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 27 Skywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
27 Skywood
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

27 Skywood

27 Skywood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

27 Skywood Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LOVELY LADERA RANCH HOUSE - Lovely 4 bd/2.5 bath, Ladera Ranch Single Family Home. Tile and hard surface floooring throughout. Central AC, direct access 2 car garage and driveway. Great room with fireplace. Kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and center island. study, office or game room off entry. Powder bath down. All four bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom and bath. Dual walk in closets. Upstairs laundry room.
Full bath services three upstairs bedrooms. Patio off great room. Great location. Walk to shopping, parks. Fantastic Ladera Ranch amenities

(RLNE5191208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Skywood have any available units?
27 Skywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 27 Skywood have?
Some of 27 Skywood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Skywood currently offering any rent specials?
27 Skywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Skywood pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Skywood is pet friendly.
Does 27 Skywood offer parking?
Yes, 27 Skywood offers parking.
Does 27 Skywood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Skywood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Skywood have a pool?
Yes, 27 Skywood has a pool.
Does 27 Skywood have accessible units?
No, 27 Skywood does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Skywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Skywood has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Skywood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Skywood has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego