25 Regents

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms + Loft / 3-bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This home is located on a corner lot home and has a bright kitchen with large island and brand-new Bosch 5 burner cooktop open to dining and family room. There is a first-floor master bedroom and guest bedroom. Upstairs has two loft areas plus third bedroom with full bath. Backyard landscaped as English tea garden. Refrigerator, new Samsung washer & dryer, gardening service and high-speed internet included. Located across the street from Flintridge Clubhouse and walking distance to the elementary & middle school. Includes access to all the amenities Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball court, skate park, water park, dog park, hiking/biking trails and spectacular year-round community events! Non-smokers only. Small dog ok. MAY BE RENTED PARTIALLY FURNISHED for $4600/month. Landlord is willing to entertain a 6 month/12 month/ or rent just the second floor of the home.