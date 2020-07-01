All apartments in Ladera Ranch
25 Regents
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

25 Regents

25 Regents Park · No Longer Available
Location

25 Regents Park, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Flintridge Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms + Loft / 3-bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This home is located on a corner lot home and has a bright kitchen with large island and brand-new Bosch 5 burner cooktop open to dining and family room. There is a first-floor master bedroom and guest bedroom. Upstairs has two loft areas plus third bedroom with full bath. Backyard landscaped as English tea garden. Refrigerator, new Samsung washer & dryer, gardening service and high-speed internet included. Located across the street from Flintridge Clubhouse and walking distance to the elementary & middle school. Includes access to all the amenities Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball court, skate park, water park, dog park, hiking/biking trails and spectacular year-round community events! Non-smokers only. Small dog ok. MAY BE RENTED PARTIALLY FURNISHED for $4600/month. Landlord is willing to entertain a 6 month/12 month/ or rent just the second floor of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Regents have any available units?
25 Regents doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 25 Regents have?
Some of 25 Regents's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Regents currently offering any rent specials?
25 Regents is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Regents pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Regents is pet friendly.
Does 25 Regents offer parking?
Yes, 25 Regents offers parking.
Does 25 Regents have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Regents offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Regents have a pool?
Yes, 25 Regents has a pool.
Does 25 Regents have accessible units?
No, 25 Regents does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Regents have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Regents has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Regents have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Regents does not have units with air conditioning.

