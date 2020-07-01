25 Regents

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedrooms + Loft / 3-bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Ladera Ranch. This home is located on a corner lot home and has a bright kitchen with large island and brand-new Bosch 5 burner cooktop open to dining and family room. There is a first-floor master bedroom and guest bedroom. Upstairs has two loft areas plus third bedroom with full bath. Backyard landscaped as English tea garden. Refrigerator, new Samsung washer & dryer, gardening service and high-speed internet included. Located across the street from Flintridge Clubhouse and walking distance to the elementary & middle school. Includes access to all the amenities Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball court, skate park, water park, dog park, hiking/biking trails and spectacular year-round community events! Non-smokers only. Small dog ok. MAY BE RENTED PARTIALLY FURNISHED for $4600/month. Landlord is willing to entertain a 6 month/12 month/ or rent just the second floor of the home.