25 Allbrook Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home! This beautiful, move-in ready home is located on one end of a double-ended cul-de-sac street in Whispering Creek of Ladera Ranch. A lovely path just steps away from the front door leads you directly to the park around the corner. Take the path the other direction and you'll be right at Oak Knoll Clubhouse where you can enjoy a swim in one of the two pools or splash pad located there. Split dual garages contain ample storage for tools and other equipment. This 4 bedroom home contains an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel hardware and subway tile backsplash. And the refrigerator is included! Laundry is located upstairs with all of the bedrooms for your convenience. The large master bedroom contains an en suite bathroom with a very generous master closet. But the piece de resistance is the large, fenced-in and private backyard! Spend time grilling, eating, or just enjoying the views of the lush landscape outside and from almost every room in the house! Owner pays for landscaping and HOA fee which will get you access to all 19 parks, 5 pools, multiple splash pads, water park, dog park, and skate park. Home is a short drive to both Chaparral (k-5) school and Ladera Ranch Middle School. Book your tour today!