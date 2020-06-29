All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

25 Allbrook Court

25 Allbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

25 Allbrook Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home! This beautiful, move-in ready home is located on one end of a double-ended cul-de-sac street in Whispering Creek of Ladera Ranch. A lovely path just steps away from the front door leads you directly to the park around the corner. Take the path the other direction and you'll be right at Oak Knoll Clubhouse where you can enjoy a swim in one of the two pools or splash pad located there. Split dual garages contain ample storage for tools and other equipment. This 4 bedroom home contains an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel hardware and subway tile backsplash. And the refrigerator is included! Laundry is located upstairs with all of the bedrooms for your convenience. The large master bedroom contains an en suite bathroom with a very generous master closet. But the piece de resistance is the large, fenced-in and private backyard! Spend time grilling, eating, or just enjoying the views of the lush landscape outside and from almost every room in the house! Owner pays for landscaping and HOA fee which will get you access to all 19 parks, 5 pools, multiple splash pads, water park, dog park, and skate park. Home is a short drive to both Chaparral (k-5) school and Ladera Ranch Middle School. Book your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Allbrook Court have any available units?
25 Allbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 25 Allbrook Court have?
Some of 25 Allbrook Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Allbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
25 Allbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Allbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Allbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 25 Allbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 25 Allbrook Court offers parking.
Does 25 Allbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Allbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Allbrook Court have a pool?
Yes, 25 Allbrook Court has a pool.
Does 25 Allbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 25 Allbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Allbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Allbrook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Allbrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Allbrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.

