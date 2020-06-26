All apartments in Ladera Ranch
24 Triad Lane
24 Triad Lane

24 Triad Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24 Triad Ln, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great curb appeal end unit. Very spacious house-like condo boasts park views and is located at front of the Valmont Community. Two master bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nicely upgraded with wood flooring on the main level, designer paint and crown molding. Large kitchen with upgraded cabinets and counter tops, open to the dining room area and living room-creating a great room effect. Ample living room has custom built-ins and an area for a large flat screen TV. Abundant natural light. Large veranda on the main living level plus a spacious patio/porch area at the entry level of the home. 2 car garage with direct access to the living space. Good street parking and close to schools, parks, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Triad Lane have any available units?
24 Triad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 24 Triad Lane have?
Some of 24 Triad Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Triad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Triad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Triad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Triad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 24 Triad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Triad Lane offers parking.
Does 24 Triad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Triad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Triad Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Triad Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Triad Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Triad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Triad Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Triad Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Triad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Triad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
