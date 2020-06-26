24 Triad Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great curb appeal end unit. Very spacious house-like condo boasts park views and is located at front of the Valmont Community. Two master bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nicely upgraded with wood flooring on the main level, designer paint and crown molding. Large kitchen with upgraded cabinets and counter tops, open to the dining room area and living room-creating a great room effect. Ample living room has custom built-ins and an area for a large flat screen TV. Abundant natural light. Large veranda on the main living level plus a spacious patio/porch area at the entry level of the home. 2 car garage with direct access to the living space. Good street parking and close to schools, parks, and shopping.