20 Kelfield Drive

Come live in this highly desired neighborhood in Ladera Ranch. This beautiful remodeled home has a brand new kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. New laminate flooring, new carpet and fresh paint through out. The home has 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom with an over sized enclosed loft that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Enjoy family dinners in the large dining room with a private side yard, great for entertaining. Home has a true attached two car garage with epoxy floors. Steps away from the Ladera Ranch Elementary, Middle school, parks, and pools. Lease price includes Washer, dryer, Refrigerator, and Cox high speed internet.