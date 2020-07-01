All apartments in Ladera Ranch
20 Kelfield Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

20 Kelfield Drive

20 Kelfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 Kelfield Drive, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Come live in this highly desired neighborhood in Ladera Ranch. This beautiful remodeled home has a brand new kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. New laminate flooring, new carpet and fresh paint through out. The home has 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom with an over sized enclosed loft that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Enjoy family dinners in the large dining room with a private side yard, great for entertaining. Home has a true attached two car garage with epoxy floors. Steps away from the Ladera Ranch Elementary, Middle school, parks, and pools. Lease price includes Washer, dryer, Refrigerator, and Cox high speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Kelfield Drive have any available units?
20 Kelfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 20 Kelfield Drive have?
Some of 20 Kelfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Kelfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Kelfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Kelfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Kelfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 20 Kelfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Kelfield Drive offers parking.
Does 20 Kelfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Kelfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Kelfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20 Kelfield Drive has a pool.
Does 20 Kelfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Kelfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Kelfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Kelfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Kelfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Kelfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

