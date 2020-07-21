All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

2 Skywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2 Skywood Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautifully updated 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms house features; an open concept floor plan, Vaulted ceilings, a downstairs bedroom, updated kitchen counter tops, Large kitchen island with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring throughout the house. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets and fully updated master bathroom. Upstairs has additional 3 bedrooms, plus study area with built in desk, and laundry room. Spacious backyard which is perfect for entraining. The house is conveniently located at the end of the cul-de-sac and is surrounded by parks, recreational areas, shopping centers and top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Skywood Street have any available units?
2 Skywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 2 Skywood Street have?
Some of 2 Skywood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Skywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Skywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Skywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Skywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 2 Skywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Skywood Street offers parking.
Does 2 Skywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Skywood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Skywood Street have a pool?
No, 2 Skywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Skywood Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Skywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Skywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Skywood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Skywood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Skywood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
