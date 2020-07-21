2 Skywood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully updated 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms house features; an open concept floor plan, Vaulted ceilings, a downstairs bedroom, updated kitchen counter tops, Large kitchen island with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring throughout the house. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets and fully updated master bathroom. Upstairs has additional 3 bedrooms, plus study area with built in desk, and laundry room. Spacious backyard which is perfect for entraining. The house is conveniently located at the end of the cul-de-sac and is surrounded by parks, recreational areas, shopping centers and top rated schools.