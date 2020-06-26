All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 2 Cloister Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
2 Cloister Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

2 Cloister Court

2 Cloister Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2 Cloister Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Nestled behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac in the prestigious Covenant Hills, this 6-bedroom, 9-bath estate affords the ultimate in luxury. Built in 2010 with close to 11,000 square feet of living space, the interior boasts a grand two-story entry, a huge great room with wet bar, formal dining, a gourmet kitchen which hosts two large islands, a formal office, and sumptuous master suite with a massive walk-in closet and private balcony with captivating views. A spacious basement/game room with a movie theater, full bar and a temperature-controlled wine cellar provides a perfect spot for gathering with friends and family. Pocket doors open to your own backyard oasis featuring a sparkling pool and spa, custom water features, a putting green, sport court, veranda, warming fire pits, and a built-in barbecue with outdoor kitchen for year-round entertaining. Completing this unique property, sure to please the most discriminating of buyers, is a four-car garage, ample driveway parking and an elevator to service all floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Cloister Court have any available units?
2 Cloister Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 2 Cloister Court have?
Some of 2 Cloister Court's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Cloister Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Cloister Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Cloister Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Cloister Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 2 Cloister Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Cloister Court offers parking.
Does 2 Cloister Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Cloister Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Cloister Court have a pool?
Yes, 2 Cloister Court has a pool.
Does 2 Cloister Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Cloister Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Cloister Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Cloister Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Cloister Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Cloister Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego