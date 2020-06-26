2 Cloister Court

Amenities

Nestled behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac in the prestigious Covenant Hills, this 6-bedroom, 9-bath estate affords the ultimate in luxury. Built in 2010 with close to 11,000 square feet of living space, the interior boasts a grand two-story entry, a huge great room with wet bar, formal dining, a gourmet kitchen which hosts two large islands, a formal office, and sumptuous master suite with a massive walk-in closet and private balcony with captivating views. A spacious basement/game room with a movie theater, full bar and a temperature-controlled wine cellar provides a perfect spot for gathering with friends and family. Pocket doors open to your own backyard oasis featuring a sparkling pool and spa, custom water features, a putting green, sport court, veranda, warming fire pits, and a built-in barbecue with outdoor kitchen for year-round entertaining. Completing this unique property, sure to please the most discriminating of buyers, is a four-car garage, ample driveway parking and an elevator to service all floors.