174 Jaripol Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

A 2017 townhome-style condo in the Sage at Esencia Neighborhood of Rancho Mission Viejo, nobody above or below. An open floor plan with 2-Beds and 3-Baths, high ceilings on both floors, and direct access 2-car garage. Very clean, light, and bright. The Master Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining area, and Powder Room are upstairs. The Kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, plenty of storage, under-cabinet lighting, and includes a 2017 Samsung 4-door refrigerator. The Second Bedroom with En-suite Bathroom, equally great as an office or guest bedroom is downstairs. The Laundry is inside and includes a 2017 LG washer and dryer. The Energy Star rated appliances together with the home's foam insulation, LED lighting, "Koa wood" ceiling fans, smart thermostat, dual-pane windows, and custom cellular window shades keep your home quiet, comfortable, and save you money on your utility bills. TV wall mounts and in-wall cabling included in both the Living Room and Master Bedroom. The attached 2-car garage has an oversized alcove for extra storage space and epoxy-coated floor. All RMV amenities are available including the Esencia K-8 School, clubhouses, fitness & pools, parks & playgrounds, farms, nature trails, food & retail, and so much more!