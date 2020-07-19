All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 174 Jaripol Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
174 Jaripol Circle
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

174 Jaripol Circle

174 Jaripol Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

174 Jaripol Cir, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
A 2017 townhome-style condo in the Sage at Esencia Neighborhood of Rancho Mission Viejo, nobody above or below. An open floor plan with 2-Beds and 3-Baths, high ceilings on both floors, and direct access 2-car garage. Very clean, light, and bright. The Master Bedroom, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining area, and Powder Room are upstairs. The Kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, plenty of storage, under-cabinet lighting, and includes a 2017 Samsung 4-door refrigerator. The Second Bedroom with En-suite Bathroom, equally great as an office or guest bedroom is downstairs. The Laundry is inside and includes a 2017 LG washer and dryer. The Energy Star rated appliances together with the home's foam insulation, LED lighting, "Koa wood" ceiling fans, smart thermostat, dual-pane windows, and custom cellular window shades keep your home quiet, comfortable, and save you money on your utility bills. TV wall mounts and in-wall cabling included in both the Living Room and Master Bedroom. The attached 2-car garage has an oversized alcove for extra storage space and epoxy-coated floor. All RMV amenities are available including the Esencia K-8 School, clubhouses, fitness & pools, parks & playgrounds, farms, nature trails, food & retail, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Jaripol Circle have any available units?
174 Jaripol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 174 Jaripol Circle have?
Some of 174 Jaripol Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Jaripol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
174 Jaripol Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Jaripol Circle pet-friendly?
No, 174 Jaripol Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 174 Jaripol Circle offer parking?
Yes, 174 Jaripol Circle offers parking.
Does 174 Jaripol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Jaripol Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Jaripol Circle have a pool?
Yes, 174 Jaripol Circle has a pool.
Does 174 Jaripol Circle have accessible units?
No, 174 Jaripol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Jaripol Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Jaripol Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Jaripol Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Jaripol Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego