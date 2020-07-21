All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 174 Alienta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
174 Alienta
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

174 Alienta

174 Alienta Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

174 Alienta Ln, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
cable included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New home for you! Luxury wood-look vinyl floors, quartz counters, custom backsplash, added dining room cabinets, wood blinds, designer paint, wired for surround sound and wall-mounted TV, plus basic Cox cable included. Two car attached garage, and private patio and yard. Go take a look at the Model across the street. Patio/yard being completed now, along with install of ceiling fans & wood blinds throughout. Ready for your move in 3/15. Don't miss community benefits too: Resort style pools/spas/clubhouses/parks - many within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Alienta have any available units?
174 Alienta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 174 Alienta have?
Some of 174 Alienta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Alienta currently offering any rent specials?
174 Alienta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Alienta pet-friendly?
No, 174 Alienta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 174 Alienta offer parking?
Yes, 174 Alienta offers parking.
Does 174 Alienta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Alienta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Alienta have a pool?
Yes, 174 Alienta has a pool.
Does 174 Alienta have accessible units?
No, 174 Alienta does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Alienta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Alienta has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Alienta have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Alienta does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego