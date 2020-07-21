174 Alienta

Amenities

Brand New home for you! Luxury wood-look vinyl floors, quartz counters, custom backsplash, added dining room cabinets, wood blinds, designer paint, wired for surround sound and wall-mounted TV, plus basic Cox cable included. Two car attached garage, and private patio and yard. Go take a look at the Model across the street. Patio/yard being completed now, along with install of ceiling fans & wood blinds throughout. Ready for your move in 3/15. Don't miss community benefits too: Resort style pools/spas/clubhouses/parks - many within walking distance.