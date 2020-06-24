All apartments in Ladera Ranch
17 Tuscany

Location

17 Tuscany, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Covenant Hills Home - Four bedroom VIEW Castillina townhome located in the prestigious guard gated community of Covenant Hills. Freshly painted, new carpet, updated master bath counters, flooring and free standing tub. The HOA recently did some exterior painting. Indoor outdoor living with French doors in the living room opening to the spacious view backyard. Kitchen has a center island, wine refrig. and opens to a family area with a fireplace. There is a bedroom and bath on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms plus the master suite. The master suite has a private balcony with relaxing views of the trees and hills. Wanting to leave the community is highly unlikely, however, as it offers 5 village clubhouses-featuring pools, gardens, water play parks, tennis, tot lots, BBQ's, picnic areas, outdoor fireplace & skate park, 16 diverse parks offering sports complexes, tennis courts, pools, plunges and spas, soccer, baseball and t-ball fields, gardens, small town gazebos, bandstands for summer concerts , dog park, amphitheaters, aquatic park, 7 walking & hiking trails, community gardens, recreation center & library and the local park steps away

(RLNE4806237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Tuscany have any available units?
17 Tuscany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 17 Tuscany have?
Some of 17 Tuscany's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Tuscany currently offering any rent specials?
17 Tuscany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Tuscany pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Tuscany is pet friendly.
Does 17 Tuscany offer parking?
No, 17 Tuscany does not offer parking.
Does 17 Tuscany have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Tuscany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Tuscany have a pool?
Yes, 17 Tuscany has a pool.
Does 17 Tuscany have accessible units?
No, 17 Tuscany does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Tuscany have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Tuscany does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Tuscany have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Tuscany does not have units with air conditioning.
