17 Tuscany

Beautiful Covenant Hills Home - Four bedroom VIEW Castillina townhome located in the prestigious guard gated community of Covenant Hills. Freshly painted, new carpet, updated master bath counters, flooring and free standing tub. The HOA recently did some exterior painting. Indoor outdoor living with French doors in the living room opening to the spacious view backyard. Kitchen has a center island, wine refrig. and opens to a family area with a fireplace. There is a bedroom and bath on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms plus the master suite. The master suite has a private balcony with relaxing views of the trees and hills. Wanting to leave the community is highly unlikely, however, as it offers 5 village clubhouses-featuring pools, gardens, water play parks, tennis, tot lots, BBQ's, picnic areas, outdoor fireplace & skate park, 16 diverse parks offering sports complexes, tennis courts, pools, plunges and spas, soccer, baseball and t-ball fields, gardens, small town gazebos, bandstands for summer concerts , dog park, amphitheaters, aquatic park, 7 walking & hiking trails, community gardens, recreation center & library and the local park steps away



