All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 17 Hallcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
17 Hallcrest Dr
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:30 AM

17 Hallcrest Dr

17 Hallcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17 Hallcrest Drive, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Elegant Ladera Ranch living in Tamarind. Built in the early 2000s and known for it's master planned community, award winning architectures, miles of trails and public parks, great public schools, low crime and amazing amenities (community pools, parks and the amazing water park of Ladera Ranch). Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath home with 3,775 square feet of living space on a large 6,991 square foot lot. Entry foyer with central view to kitchen, dining & living rooms as well as elegant stairway with dark wood banisters. Formal backyard view living room with vaulted ceiling, vaulted windows and gorgeous fireplace. Formal dining room with cutout wall for views to formal living room. Gourmet kitchen with dark wood cabinetry has large center island and breakfast nook, built-in range, microwave and double ovens and ceramic tile flooring leads to cozy family room with it's own fireplace and backyard view. Office with view to front courtyard leads to two car garage. Additional garage used as bonus room. Large entertainers backyard with built in barbecue and firepit. Upstairs includes all bedrooms, laundry room, a courtyard view balcony and a large bonus room. Master suite has its own fireplace, large retreat and bathroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. This property will not last. Submit your inquiry today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Hallcrest Dr have any available units?
17 Hallcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 17 Hallcrest Dr have?
Some of 17 Hallcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Hallcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17 Hallcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Hallcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17 Hallcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 17 Hallcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17 Hallcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 17 Hallcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Hallcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Hallcrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17 Hallcrest Dr has a pool.
Does 17 Hallcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 17 Hallcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Hallcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Hallcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Hallcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Hallcrest Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego