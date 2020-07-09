17 Hallcrest Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Elegant Ladera Ranch living in Tamarind. Built in the early 2000s and known for it's master planned community, award winning architectures, miles of trails and public parks, great public schools, low crime and amazing amenities (community pools, parks and the amazing water park of Ladera Ranch). Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath home with 3,775 square feet of living space on a large 6,991 square foot lot. Entry foyer with central view to kitchen, dining & living rooms as well as elegant stairway with dark wood banisters. Formal backyard view living room with vaulted ceiling, vaulted windows and gorgeous fireplace. Formal dining room with cutout wall for views to formal living room. Gourmet kitchen with dark wood cabinetry has large center island and breakfast nook, built-in range, microwave and double ovens and ceramic tile flooring leads to cozy family room with it's own fireplace and backyard view. Office with view to front courtyard leads to two car garage. Additional garage used as bonus room. Large entertainers backyard with built in barbecue and firepit. Upstairs includes all bedrooms, laundry room, a courtyard view balcony and a large bonus room. Master suite has its own fireplace, large retreat and bathroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. This property will not last. Submit your inquiry today!!!