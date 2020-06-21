All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:28 PM

17 Corbin Street

17 Corbin Street · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Corbin Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Light and bright turnkey end unit! Updates and upgrades galore! This highly desired floor plan offers 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom downstairs. Neutral paint & designer laminate floors throughout, this home is a perfect clean slate! Once inside, you will notice the open floor plan. From the kitchen you have a full view of the dining and living rooms. This home also features a direct access spacious 2 car garage. Close to parks, community pool, hiking trails, and excellent schools right in the heart of Ladera!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Corbin Street have any available units?
17 Corbin Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Corbin Street have?
Some of 17 Corbin Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Corbin Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Corbin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Corbin Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 Corbin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 17 Corbin Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 Corbin Street does offer parking.
Does 17 Corbin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Corbin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Corbin Street have a pool?
Yes, 17 Corbin Street has a pool.
Does 17 Corbin Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Corbin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Corbin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Corbin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Corbin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Corbin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
