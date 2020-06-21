17 Corbin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light and bright turnkey end unit! Updates and upgrades galore! This highly desired floor plan offers 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom downstairs. Neutral paint & designer laminate floors throughout, this home is a perfect clean slate! Once inside, you will notice the open floor plan. From the kitchen you have a full view of the dining and living rooms. This home also features a direct access spacious 2 car garage. Close to parks, community pool, hiking trails, and excellent schools right in the heart of Ladera!