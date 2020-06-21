17 Corbin Street

Amenities
Light and bright turnkey end unit! Updates and upgrades galore! This highly desired floor plan offers 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom downstairs. Neutral paint & designer laminate floors throughout, this home is a perfect clean slate! Once inside, you will notice the open floor plan. From the kitchen you have a full view of the dining and living rooms. This home also features a direct access spacious 2 car garage. Close to parks, community pool, hiking trails, and excellent schools right in the heart of Ladera!