16 Ballard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous colonial style three bedroom townhouse with VIEWS from family room, downstiars bedroom & master bedroom of the stunning Town Green Park. Enjoy having a direct access 2-car garage in the highly sought-after Aldenhouse community. Upgrades include sleek dark hardwood & designer tile flooring. Space for full size washer & dryer on ground level. Spectacular floor plan has a large family room with fireplace and large 1st floor bedroom with bathroom with walk-in shower. Kitchen open to the huge dining area features gas stove, generously sized center island with breakfast bar & Corian counters. Wonderful location… walk to both Mercantile shopping centers with tons of restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores. Enjoy all amenities of Ladera Ranch including water park, dog park, swimming pools, greenbelts, playgrounds, walking trails & parks. Ask your agent about the walkthrough video tour available online. Video Walk Through tour: https://youtu.be/EYjuppNqMXQ