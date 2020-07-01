All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 16 Ballard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
16 Ballard Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

16 Ballard Street

16 Ballard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Township Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Ballard Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous colonial style three bedroom townhouse with VIEWS from family room, downstiars bedroom & master bedroom of the stunning Town Green Park. Enjoy having a direct access 2-car garage in the highly sought-after Aldenhouse community. Upgrades include sleek dark hardwood & designer tile flooring. Space for full size washer & dryer on ground level. Spectacular floor plan has a large family room with fireplace and large 1st floor bedroom with bathroom with walk-in shower. Kitchen open to the huge dining area features gas stove, generously sized center island with breakfast bar & Corian counters. Wonderful location… walk to both Mercantile shopping centers with tons of restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores. Enjoy all amenities of Ladera Ranch including water park, dog park, swimming pools, greenbelts, playgrounds, walking trails & parks. Ask your agent about the walkthrough video tour available online. Video Walk Through tour: https://youtu.be/EYjuppNqMXQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Ballard Street have any available units?
16 Ballard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 16 Ballard Street have?
Some of 16 Ballard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Ballard Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Ballard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Ballard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Ballard Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Ballard Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Ballard Street offers parking.
Does 16 Ballard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Ballard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Ballard Street have a pool?
Yes, 16 Ballard Street has a pool.
Does 16 Ballard Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Ballard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Ballard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Ballard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Ballard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Ballard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego