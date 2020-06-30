14 Katy Rose

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Covenant Hills Home with Large Yard - One of the finest homes in Ladera Ranch, located in the 24 hours guarded community of Convenant Hills and in a cul-de-sac surrounded by parks, this is one of the best homes Ladera Ranch has to offer. Grand two story entry with Italian touches throughout. Exquisite touches throughout the home, wine closet, stainless steel appliances and a very open floor plan. . Also featuring one of the largest yard in the community with complete privacy in the back, with no one behind the home. Oversized master suite with his and her closet. This is a very hard to find one of a kind rental property.



(RLNE5193877)