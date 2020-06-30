All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

14 Katy Rose

14 Katy Rose Lane
Location

14 Katy Rose Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Covenant Hills Home with Large Yard - One of the finest homes in Ladera Ranch, located in the 24 hours guarded community of Convenant Hills and in a cul-de-sac surrounded by parks, this is one of the best homes Ladera Ranch has to offer. Grand two story entry with Italian touches throughout. Exquisite touches throughout the home, wine closet, stainless steel appliances and a very open floor plan. . Also featuring one of the largest yard in the community with complete privacy in the back, with no one behind the home. Oversized master suite with his and her closet. This is a very hard to find one of a kind rental property.

(RLNE5193877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Katy Rose have any available units?
14 Katy Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
Is 14 Katy Rose currently offering any rent specials?
14 Katy Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Katy Rose pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Katy Rose is pet friendly.
Does 14 Katy Rose offer parking?
No, 14 Katy Rose does not offer parking.
Does 14 Katy Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Katy Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Katy Rose have a pool?
No, 14 Katy Rose does not have a pool.
Does 14 Katy Rose have accessible units?
No, 14 Katy Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Katy Rose have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Katy Rose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Katy Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Katy Rose does not have units with air conditioning.

