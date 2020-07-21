111 Chadron Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Best townhome in Ladera Ranch. 949-632-2800. Stunning remodel of this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage home. VIEW location**BEST** location in the desirable Chambray enclave. Everything is new here, wood floors, entirely new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances designer tile back splash, new paint, crown molding. Custom, stone accented fireplace. Custom cabinets and new epoxy floors in large 2 car garage. Very, Very clean - you must see it, stunning. Super nice closet organizers in all closets, lots of storage space plus walk-in closet in master suite. Large living and dining area with very open and bright floorplan. Additional office area with desk and storage downstairs. Internet included. Granite countertops in bathrooms as well, designer floor tiles. Association pool and spa just down the alley. In addition Ladera Ranch offers so many pools, tennis courts, club houses, even your very own water park. Close to shopping, dining, fitness, parks, tennis, hiking/biking trails. High speed internet included with rent. Call/Text Elizabeth for private showing 949-632-2800