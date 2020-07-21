All apartments in Ladera Ranch
111 Chadron Circle
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

111 Chadron Circle

111 Chadron Circle · No Longer Available
Location

111 Chadron Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Bridgepark District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Best townhome in Ladera Ranch. 949-632-2800. Stunning remodel of this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car attached garage home. VIEW location**BEST** location in the desirable Chambray enclave. Everything is new here, wood floors, entirely new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances designer tile back splash, new paint, crown molding. Custom, stone accented fireplace. Custom cabinets and new epoxy floors in large 2 car garage. Very, Very clean - you must see it, stunning. Super nice closet organizers in all closets, lots of storage space plus walk-in closet in master suite. Large living and dining area with very open and bright floorplan. Additional office area with desk and storage downstairs. Internet included. Granite countertops in bathrooms as well, designer floor tiles. Association pool and spa just down the alley. In addition Ladera Ranch offers so many pools, tennis courts, club houses, even your very own water park. Close to shopping, dining, fitness, parks, tennis, hiking/biking trails. High speed internet included with rent. Call/Text Elizabeth for private showing 949-632-2800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Chadron Circle have any available units?
111 Chadron Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 111 Chadron Circle have?
Some of 111 Chadron Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Chadron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
111 Chadron Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Chadron Circle pet-friendly?
No, 111 Chadron Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 111 Chadron Circle offer parking?
Yes, 111 Chadron Circle offers parking.
Does 111 Chadron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Chadron Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Chadron Circle have a pool?
Yes, 111 Chadron Circle has a pool.
Does 111 Chadron Circle have accessible units?
No, 111 Chadron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Chadron Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Chadron Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Chadron Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Chadron Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
