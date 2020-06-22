11 Sachem Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Live the dream in this beautiful area of Ladera Ranch! This exceptional home is turn key and ready to move in to. Well thought out floor plan is ideal.

Wonderful curb appeal invite you in and you will feel right at home. Beautiful light and bright kitchen with center island and granite counters. Large breakfast nook looking out to the picturesque garden and views. Open to the oversized family room with cozy fireplace and plenty of windows to let in the natural light. Convenient main floor bedroom with full bath. Second floor offers two spacious secondary bedrooms and a stunning master suite complete with walk in closet. View balcony as well. Lovely master bath with dual sinks. Laundry room is also on the second floor. A rare find third level offers a bedroom with full bath. Ideal for a home office, live in or play room for the kids. Enjoy the well manicured backyard with large patio area and plenty of grass for the kids to play. Beautiful sunset views and evening breezes. Attached 2 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities that this community offers. Skate park, water park, club houses and community pools. Minutes to local schools, shopping and restaurants.