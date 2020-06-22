All apartments in Ladera Ranch
11 Sachem Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:57 AM

11 Sachem Way

11 Sachem Way · No Longer Available
Location

11 Sachem Way, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Live the dream in this beautiful area of Ladera Ranch! This exceptional home is turn key and ready to move in to. Well thought out floor plan is ideal.
Wonderful curb appeal invite you in and you will feel right at home. Beautiful light and bright kitchen with center island and granite counters. Large breakfast nook looking out to the picturesque garden and views. Open to the oversized family room with cozy fireplace and plenty of windows to let in the natural light. Convenient main floor bedroom with full bath. Second floor offers two spacious secondary bedrooms and a stunning master suite complete with walk in closet. View balcony as well. Lovely master bath with dual sinks. Laundry room is also on the second floor. A rare find third level offers a bedroom with full bath. Ideal for a home office, live in or play room for the kids. Enjoy the well manicured backyard with large patio area and plenty of grass for the kids to play. Beautiful sunset views and evening breezes. Attached 2 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities that this community offers. Skate park, water park, club houses and community pools. Minutes to local schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Sachem Way have any available units?
11 Sachem Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 11 Sachem Way have?
Some of 11 Sachem Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Sachem Way currently offering any rent specials?
11 Sachem Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Sachem Way pet-friendly?
No, 11 Sachem Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 11 Sachem Way offer parking?
Yes, 11 Sachem Way does offer parking.
Does 11 Sachem Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Sachem Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Sachem Way have a pool?
Yes, 11 Sachem Way has a pool.
Does 11 Sachem Way have accessible units?
No, 11 Sachem Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Sachem Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Sachem Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Sachem Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Sachem Way does not have units with air conditioning.
