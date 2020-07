10 Salvatore

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

CASTELLINAS FINEST W/ 3 FULL EN-SUITE BEDROOM'S + LARGE OPEN LOFT IS AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. SWEEPING VIEWS OF THE HILLS, CORNER UNIT, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND SET NEAR THE END OF THE CUL-DE-SAC. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE GOURMET KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST NOOK. UPGRADES FEATURING: GRANITE KITCHEN, STONE FLOORING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, UPGRADED SECONDARY BATHROOM'S, COZY FIREPLACE AND MORE. MASTER ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 EN-SUITE BEDROOM'S + LOFT UP. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO EMBRACE A RARE LIFESTYLE IN ONE OF OC'S PREMIER GATED NEIGHBORHOODS FULL OF PARKS, HIKING TRAILS & RESORT LIKE POOLS.