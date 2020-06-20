All apartments in Ladera Ranch
10 Amesbury Circle

10 Amesbury Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10 Amesbury Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Corner unit in pristine condition! Laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen. Newer dishwasher and microwave/hood. Includes high speed internet, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enclosed back yard with no one behind you. Small dogs under 20 lbs ok. Enjoy access to all Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, water park, skate park, biking & hiking trails, top-rated schools and spectacular year-round community events! Call or text Ron Luna, Front Street Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Amesbury Circle have any available units?
10 Amesbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 10 Amesbury Circle have?
Some of 10 Amesbury Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Amesbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10 Amesbury Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Amesbury Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Amesbury Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10 Amesbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10 Amesbury Circle does offer parking.
Does 10 Amesbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Amesbury Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Amesbury Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10 Amesbury Circle has a pool.
Does 10 Amesbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 10 Amesbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Amesbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Amesbury Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Amesbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Amesbury Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
