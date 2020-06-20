10 Amesbury Circle

Amenities
Corner unit in pristine condition! Laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen. Newer dishwasher and microwave/hood. Includes high speed internet, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enclosed back yard with no one behind you. Small dogs under 20 lbs ok. Enjoy access to all Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, water park, skate park, biking & hiking trails, top-rated schools and spectacular year-round community events! Call or text Ron Luna, Front Street Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!