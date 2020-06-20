10 Amesbury Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Corner unit in pristine condition! Laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counters in kitchen. Newer dishwasher and microwave/hood. Includes high speed internet, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enclosed back yard with no one behind you. Small dogs under 20 lbs ok. Enjoy access to all Ladera has to offer: Pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, water park, skate park, biking & hiking trails, top-rated schools and spectacular year-round community events! Call or text Ron Luna, Front Street Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!