1 Chilmark St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1 Chilmark St

1 Chilmark St · No Longer Available
Location

1 Chilmark St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Ladera Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WeaBsNkxNjc

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/KWPundXERi8

Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Ladera Ranch! Wonderful wood floors throughout with new carpets in the bedrooms. Large living room featuring a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan with built in over head lighting and a convenient breakfast bar opening into the kitchen. Beautiful kitchen features matching stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher with plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an additional pantry. Spacious dining area and half bath just off the kitchen leading to the 2 car garage and staircase.

Both spacious bedrooms upstairs with a practical desk built right into the hall that would make a great study area or work station. The first bedroom offers plenty of space with large walk in closet and attached full bath with tub shower. The master bedroom is quite large with 2 walk in closets and large en suite bathroom featuring huge double vanity, massive soaking tub, and glass shower booth with separate water closet. Separate laundry room upstairs ready for your washer and dryer.

Located in peaceful Ladera Ranch with lots of parks, trails, and amenities for you to enjoy. Easy access to the 5, 241, 74, and 73 for easy commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment close by at The Shops at Mission Viejo.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5525352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Chilmark St have any available units?
1 Chilmark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 1 Chilmark St have?
Some of 1 Chilmark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Chilmark St currently offering any rent specials?
1 Chilmark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Chilmark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Chilmark St is pet friendly.
Does 1 Chilmark St offer parking?
Yes, 1 Chilmark St offers parking.
Does 1 Chilmark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Chilmark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Chilmark St have a pool?
No, 1 Chilmark St does not have a pool.
Does 1 Chilmark St have accessible units?
No, 1 Chilmark St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Chilmark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Chilmark St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Chilmark St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Chilmark St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
