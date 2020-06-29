1 Chilmark St

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Ladera Ranch! Wonderful wood floors throughout with new carpets in the bedrooms. Large living room featuring a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan with built in over head lighting and a convenient breakfast bar opening into the kitchen. Beautiful kitchen features matching stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher with plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an additional pantry. Spacious dining area and half bath just off the kitchen leading to the 2 car garage and staircase.



Both spacious bedrooms upstairs with a practical desk built right into the hall that would make a great study area or work station. The first bedroom offers plenty of space with large walk in closet and attached full bath with tub shower. The master bedroom is quite large with 2 walk in closets and large en suite bathroom featuring huge double vanity, massive soaking tub, and glass shower booth with separate water closet. Separate laundry room upstairs ready for your washer and dryer.



Located in peaceful Ladera Ranch with lots of parks, trails, and amenities for you to enjoy. Easy access to the 5, 241, 74, and 73 for easy commutes. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment close by at The Shops at Mission Viejo.



