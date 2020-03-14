81188 Caspian Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

(Available May 2020 thru November 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita. The home has a long list of upgrades through out the home including Custom Desert Landscape with specially designed custom fireplace, BBQ area with plenty of sitting, perfect for outdoor entertainment. The kitchen offers GE Profile stainless steel appliances with side-by-side refrigerator, granite counter tops, double oven, pull out shelves and more. Courtyard with gate for privacy. This home is now offered as Vacation Rental. STILL AVAILABLE for your most discriminating clients. Decorated with exquisite taste and furniture. Extra large garage, Casita can be used as a bedroom but decorated as a retreat room to watch your favorite sports game. Master bedroom has a King size bed, and guest bedroom with a Queen size bed.