La Quinta, CA
81188 Caspian Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

81188 Caspian Court

81188 Caspian Ct · (909) 225-7631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81188 Caspian Ct, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
(Available May 2020 thru November 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita. The home has a long list of upgrades through out the home including Custom Desert Landscape with specially designed custom fireplace, BBQ area with plenty of sitting, perfect for outdoor entertainment. The kitchen offers GE Profile stainless steel appliances with side-by-side refrigerator, granite counter tops, double oven, pull out shelves and more. Courtyard with gate for privacy. This home is now offered as Vacation Rental. STILL AVAILABLE for your most discriminating clients. Decorated with exquisite taste and furniture. Extra large garage, Casita can be used as a bedroom but decorated as a retreat room to watch your favorite sports game. Master bedroom has a King size bed, and guest bedroom with a Queen size bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81188 Caspian Court have any available units?
81188 Caspian Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81188 Caspian Court have?
Some of 81188 Caspian Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81188 Caspian Court currently offering any rent specials?
81188 Caspian Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81188 Caspian Court pet-friendly?
No, 81188 Caspian Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81188 Caspian Court offer parking?
Yes, 81188 Caspian Court does offer parking.
Does 81188 Caspian Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81188 Caspian Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81188 Caspian Court have a pool?
No, 81188 Caspian Court does not have a pool.
Does 81188 Caspian Court have accessible units?
No, 81188 Caspian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 81188 Caspian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81188 Caspian Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 81188 Caspian Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 81188 Caspian Court does not have units with air conditioning.
