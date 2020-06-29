Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving volleyball court yoga gym conference room

Mediterra Luxury Apartment Homes welcomes you to La Quinta the Gem of the Desert. Live in your vacation destination. Return home to Mediterra and experience luxury, while visiting our clubhouse for your complementary cup of Starbucks coffee.



Enjoy the tranquility of lounging in a cabana and soaking in the sun or gazing at the stars at night while relaxing in our spa or by the outdoor fireplace. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a meal poolside. Our professional onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch.



Mediterra is conveniently located and minutes away from Highway 111. Get ready for a day of shopping and dining at the world famous El Paseo Shopping District featuring over 300 world-class shops, clothing boutiques, art galleries restaurants and more. Coachella Valley is the host of world famous live music events, including Coachella and Stage Coach, world class golfing, art and much more. Your experiences are limitless.