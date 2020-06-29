All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

Mediterra

Open Now until 5pm
43100 Palm Royale Dr · (760) 227-7556
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Location

43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1716 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 1726 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mediterra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
yoga
gym
conference room
Mediterra Luxury Apartment Homes welcomes you to La Quinta the Gem of the Desert. Live in your vacation destination. Return home to Mediterra and experience luxury, while visiting our clubhouse for your complementary cup of Starbucks coffee.

Enjoy the tranquility of lounging in a cabana and soaking in the sun or gazing at the stars at night while relaxing in our spa or by the outdoor fireplace. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a meal poolside. Our professional onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch.

Mediterra is conveniently located and minutes away from Highway 111. Get ready for a day of shopping and dining at the world famous El Paseo Shopping District featuring over 300 world-class shops, clothing boutiques, art galleries restaurants and more. Coachella Valley is the host of world famous live music events, including Coachella and Stage Coach, world class golfing, art and much more. Your experiences are limitless.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $650 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mediterra have any available units?
Mediterra has 6 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mediterra have?
Some of Mediterra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mediterra currently offering any rent specials?
Mediterra is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Mediterra pet-friendly?
Yes, Mediterra is pet friendly.
Does Mediterra offer parking?
Yes, Mediterra offers parking.
Does Mediterra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mediterra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mediterra have a pool?
Yes, Mediterra has a pool.
Does Mediterra have accessible units?
Yes, Mediterra has accessible units.
Does Mediterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mediterra has units with dishwashers.
Does Mediterra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mediterra has units with air conditioning.
