/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:45 PM
102 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
78975 Via Trieste
78975 Via Trieste, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
2650 sqft
Available 10/15/20 Contemporary La Quinta Home away from Home - Property Id: 243147 Snow-birds, snow-birds, snow-birds! Cool and slickly appointed get-a-way nestled in the quiet & desirable Lake La Quinta HOA.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Country Club
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Mountain
60351 Sweetshade Lane
60351 Sweetshade Lane, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1939 sqft
Welcome to Trilogy La Quinta the premier 55+ Active Senior Community of the Coachella Valley. This Unfurnished, long-term rental is well maintained on a corner lot with south facing backyard. It is an open concept Monterey floor plan with casita.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
PGA West
55440 Laurel Valley
55440 Laurel Valley, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2129 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED CONDO ready for long term 12 month lease at PGA West. 2129 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Lovely open concept condo on 2nd level with 2 car detached garage. Hop and skip to sparkling pool and spa.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Mountain
81188 Caspian Court
81188 Caspian Ct, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2030 sqft
(Available May 2020 thru September 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
PGA West
54892 Riviera
54892 Riviera, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1627 sqft
Available Monthly from May 1, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020 - Furnished. Beautiful 3 bedroom Condo on the famed PGA Palmer course at PGA West. Across street from large pool and spa. Beautiful mountain views. Immaculate, light and bright.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
52130 Rosewood Lane
52130 Rosewood Lane, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1708 sqft
Amazing Value!! Highly upgraded 3 BR home in Codorniz, across the street from Silver Rock resort. Quiet, interior location with southern mountain views. Enter enclosed courtyard, perfect for morning coffee or evening glass of wine.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Palmilla
50325 Via Amante
50325 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
3278 sqft
Behind the guard gated community of Palmilla, is this beautiful contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, complete with designer furnishings, with a spacious detached casita.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Country Club
80300 Via Valerosa
80300 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2800 sqft
This Sedona's large interior lot offers the ultimate in privacy. Oversized pool with spa and huge, rock waterfall. The private courtyard leads into a circular entry foyer with its hallway to the two-bedroom/two-bath guest wing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54052 Avenida Martinez
54052 Avenida Martinez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1849 sqft
Home has been leased thru 12/31/2020, Available after. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Santa Fe home that is fully furnished! Turn key with stylish furnishings and an open floor plan. Pool and spa with unbelievable views all around.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
51510 Avenida Obregon
51510 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1639 sqft
Great corner lot private pool home in La Quinta Cove. All top of the line finishes and custom made furniture. This home is turnkey furnished down to the silverware.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52575 Avenida Velasco
52575 Avenida Velasco, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1403 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54400 Avenida Montezuma
54400 Avenida Montezuma, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2456 sqft
$6,000 during October - May and $4,000 during June - September.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54200 Avenida Cortez
54200 Avenida Cortez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
$4,500 during October - May and $3,500 during June - September. From the moment you pull up to this Mid Century Spanish Hacienda you will be impressed. Located on a 10,019 Sq. Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53325 Avenida Ramirez
53325 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1377 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking
1 of 79
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54885 Avenida Madero
54885 Avenida Madero, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1851 sqft
$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. March, $8,500. April $10,000. One of a kind from Sunrise to Sunset! This Gorgeous Sante Fe Home is surrounded by The Santa Rosa Mountains and next to The Bear Creek Trail at the very Top of the Cove.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
78648 Cabrillo Way
78648 Cabrillo Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2648 sqft
Gorgeous Santa Rosa Mountain views, with the community pool right across the street. This Terraza ll has been remodeled in 2017 with a new kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy Villas
77728 Tradition Drive
77728 Tradition Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1739 sqft
Daily and weekly rates only. no stays longer than 29 nights. Legacy Villa - La Quinta, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Master bedroom: King, 2nd bedroom: Twin Beds, 3rd bedroom: Queen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
PGA West
55312 Oaktree
55312 Oak-Tree, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1549 sqft
Gorgeous home 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo 1600 square Feet ,nicely decorated, with a view of the stadium golf course, looking out a the 11 fairway,from back patio Newly redecorated with Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
78400 Via Caliente
78400 Via Caliente, La Quinta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3045 sqft
Vacation in this extraordinary pool home.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Mountain
60515 Living Stone Dr Drive
60515 Living Stone Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1693 sqft
Currently leased Jan 1-March 31st. 2021. Enjoy living the resort life in 55+ Trilogy La Quinta. Accented with a stone and arched entry, the house has great curb appeal.
Similar Pages
La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with GarageLa Quinta Apartments with GymLa Quinta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Quinta Apartments with ParkingLa Quinta Apartments with Pool