/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:15 PM
124 Luxury Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coral Mountain
81188 Caspian Court
81188 Caspian Ct, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2030 sqft
(Available May 2020 thru September 2020 Only) One of the most desired floor plans at Trilogy with a detached Casita.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Country Club
80300 Via Valerosa
80300 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2800 sqft
This Sedona's large interior lot offers the ultimate in privacy. Oversized pool with spa and huge, rock waterfall. The private courtyard leads into a circular entry foyer with its hallway to the two-bedroom/two-bath guest wing.
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palmilla
50325 Via Amante
50325 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
3278 sqft
Behind the guard gated community of Palmilla, is this beautiful contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, complete with designer furnishings, with a spacious detached casita.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Country Club
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Esplanade
43424 Bordeaux Drive
43424 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2172 sqft
Open living concept combines kitchen,eating area & great room into 1 large entertainment area featuring comfortable seating with 55'' Plasma TV mounted on an arm that allows adjustments for an excellent visual experience from anywhere in the room &
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54400 Avenida Montezuma
54400 Avenida Montezuma, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2456 sqft
$6,000 during October - May and $4,000 during June - September.
1 of 79
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
54885 Avenida Madero
54885 Avenida Madero, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1851 sqft
$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. March, $8,500. April $10,000. One of a kind from Sunrise to Sunset! This Gorgeous Sante Fe Home is surrounded by The Santa Rosa Mountains and next to The Bear Creek Trail at the very Top of the Cove.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
78648 Cabrillo Way
78648 Cabrillo Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2648 sqft
Gorgeous Santa Rosa Mountain views, with the community pool right across the street. This Terraza ll has been remodeled in 2017 with a new kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
79934 Mission Drive
79934 Mission Drive East, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2635 sqft
Views, views, views. Be the first to lease this recently purchased and highly upgraded Encanto I that features panoramic lake, fairway and mountain views across the Jerry Pate Course.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
77509 Avenida Madrugada
77509 Avenida Madrugada, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,400
1389 sqft
Santa Rosa Cove - La Quinta. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Anacapa floor plan will dazzle you with its 1,389 square feet.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
76955 Avenida Fernando
76955 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
2586 sqft
Rates may vary. Los Estados just a short walk to La Quinta Resort & Club. Beautiful 2586 sf. three bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with fairway and mountain views. King Size beds in all three bedrooms.
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Country Club
80430 Torreon Way
80430 Torreon Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2975 sqft
Leased through April 2020; Leased Jan-April 2021. Available for $5000 MO May-October. Mountain View CC is a charming guard gated country club situated off Jefferson, between AVE 50 and 52 in La Quinta.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Club
79640 Baya
79640 Baya, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2600 sqft
This beautiful open floor plan home on the first fairway provides a stellar panoramic view of the prestigious Citrus Golf Course. Master Bedroom offers a King size bed. The 2nd bedroom offers a queen size bed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Esplanade
43419 Corte Del Oro
43419 Corte Del Oro, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1829 sqft
An Entertainers Delight!! This highly sought after home has a designers touch throughout. Recessed lighting, new flooring, granite counters, stainless steel applainces, and plantation shutters.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
50105 Calle Rosarita
50105 Calle Rosarita, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,080
1922 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Three Bedroom with Casita located on the La Quinta Resort's 10th Tee of the Mountain Course. Gorgeous Southwestern Mountain Views on an elevated lot. Charming, Inviting Courtyard paved with Quartzite.
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
78832 Via Carmel
78832 Via Carmel, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2648 sqft
This Stunning Terrazzo 2 with panoramic North West views sits on an elevated lot on the golf course! This very popular floorplan has a detached 2 room casita. Expansive living room boasting 14' ceilings and beautifully furnished.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
48105 Casita Drive
48105 Casita Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2138 sqft
This three bedroom and three bath home is located in the private guard gated community of Rancho La Quinta Country Club.The bright home has a South facing patio with high windows and sliders.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
PGA West
55312 Oaktree
55312 Oak-Tree, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1549 sqft
Gorgeous home 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo 1600 square Feet ,nicely decorated, with a view of the stadium golf course, looking out a the 11 fairway,from back patio Newly redecorated with Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Norman Course
81725 Tiburon Drive
81725 Tiburon Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3222 sqft
Some months still available. Stunning contemporary, just remodeled. Gorgeous southern mountain panoramic vistas on the 14th fairway of the Greg Norman Course in PGA West.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
La Quinta Golf Estates
49799 Adelito Circle
49799 Adelito Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1960 sqft
Stunning Vacation Rental Opportunity in Iconic La Quinta Country Club with South Facing Covered Patio and Picturesque Santa Rosa Mountain Views. This 3BR/2BA End Unit has been completely remodeled top to bottom with designer appointments and decor.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52025 Avenida Diaz
52025 Avenida Diaz, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1886 sqft
LEASED thru April 2020 Long Term rental at $2,400/month . This Turnkey Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Office and pull out sofa has a front Pool and Spa .
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
PGA West
54057 Oakhill
54057 Oakhill, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1549 sqft
Beautiful and pristine condo with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely mex.can paver floors in living area and stunning wood floors in bedrooms. Dramatic view of the Arnold Palmer golf course and mountains. Turnkey furnished.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Quinta
78758 Via Carmel
78758 Via Carmel, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,750
2648 sqft
Now available for all of 2021. 90 day minimum preferred. Rancho La Quinta Country Club - 5 Star Vacation Rental!! Spectacular elevated breathtaking North West golf course & mountain views.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coral Mountain
81373 Rustic Canyon Drive
81373 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2584 sqft
leased Jan 22, 2020 to April 22, 2020 Location!! Location!! Exquisite south facing views of 4th green of Trilogy Golf course and Santa Rosa mountains! Resort style, very private back yard with pool and spa, barbeque and exterior speakers! Come
Similar Pages
La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with GarageLa Quinta Apartments with GymLa Quinta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Quinta Apartments with ParkingLa Quinta Apartments with Pool