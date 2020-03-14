80613 Oak Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available for Coachella and Stagecoach! Leased November 2020 to March 31st, 2021. Book your next vacation or escape to this premier location behind the gates of PGA West Stadium Course. Panoramic southern views of the golf course and Santa Rosa mountains. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Wine refrigerator in living room. New HVAC system. Custom painting and lighting. Upgraded tile and carpeting throughout. Ceiling fans. All bedrooms have TV's. 2 King beds and 1 Queen. Enjoy BBQ's and relaxation on your patio taking in the breathtaking views. Only 5 units away to the pool and spa. Some accessories, art work may be different from what appears in photos. STVR#766084