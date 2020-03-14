All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 80613 Oak Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
80613 Oak Tree
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:25 PM

80613 Oak Tree

80613 Oak-Tree · (760) 275-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

80613 Oak-Tree, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available for Coachella and Stagecoach! Leased November 2020 to March 31st, 2021. Book your next vacation or escape to this premier location behind the gates of PGA West Stadium Course. Panoramic southern views of the golf course and Santa Rosa mountains. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Wine refrigerator in living room. New HVAC system. Custom painting and lighting. Upgraded tile and carpeting throughout. Ceiling fans. All bedrooms have TV's. 2 King beds and 1 Queen. Enjoy BBQ's and relaxation on your patio taking in the breathtaking views. Only 5 units away to the pool and spa. Some accessories, art work may be different from what appears in photos. STVR#766084

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80613 Oak Tree have any available units?
80613 Oak Tree has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80613 Oak Tree have?
Some of 80613 Oak Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80613 Oak Tree currently offering any rent specials?
80613 Oak Tree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80613 Oak Tree pet-friendly?
No, 80613 Oak Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80613 Oak Tree offer parking?
No, 80613 Oak Tree does not offer parking.
Does 80613 Oak Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80613 Oak Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80613 Oak Tree have a pool?
Yes, 80613 Oak Tree has a pool.
Does 80613 Oak Tree have accessible units?
No, 80613 Oak Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 80613 Oak Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80613 Oak Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 80613 Oak Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80613 Oak Tree has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80613 Oak Tree?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity