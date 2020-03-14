80030 Via Valerosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

Awesome west mountain views. Extra deep yard with lots of deck and pool/spa surrounded by lush landscaping. This Quintana open floorplan flows from the dramatic columned entry foyer through a living room with a fireplace past the elegant soffited dining room with its accompanying covered patio to the big Great Room, media center, and wet bar -- perfect for entertaining. The soffited gourmet kitchen where guests gravitate extends the entertainment area and boasts a huge cooktop island with a breakfast bar plus a cozy retreat with a view. The master suite boasts a private patio, dual walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a Jacuzzi tub and snail shower. The feature list is endless - dramatic 12' soffited ceilings, 8' doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, Roman tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, security system, etc, etc, etc.