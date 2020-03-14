All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:34 AM

80030 Via Valerosa

80030 Via Valerosa · (760) 880-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80030 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3423 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Awesome west mountain views. Extra deep yard with lots of deck and pool/spa surrounded by lush landscaping. This Quintana open floorplan flows from the dramatic columned entry foyer through a living room with a fireplace past the elegant soffited dining room with its accompanying covered patio to the big Great Room, media center, and wet bar -- perfect for entertaining. The soffited gourmet kitchen where guests gravitate extends the entertainment area and boasts a huge cooktop island with a breakfast bar plus a cozy retreat with a view. The master suite boasts a private patio, dual walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a Jacuzzi tub and snail shower. The feature list is endless - dramatic 12' soffited ceilings, 8' doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, Roman tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, security system, etc, etc, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80030 Via Valerosa have any available units?
80030 Via Valerosa has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80030 Via Valerosa have?
Some of 80030 Via Valerosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80030 Via Valerosa currently offering any rent specials?
80030 Via Valerosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80030 Via Valerosa pet-friendly?
No, 80030 Via Valerosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80030 Via Valerosa offer parking?
No, 80030 Via Valerosa does not offer parking.
Does 80030 Via Valerosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80030 Via Valerosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80030 Via Valerosa have a pool?
Yes, 80030 Via Valerosa has a pool.
Does 80030 Via Valerosa have accessible units?
No, 80030 Via Valerosa does not have accessible units.
Does 80030 Via Valerosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80030 Via Valerosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 80030 Via Valerosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 80030 Via Valerosa does not have units with air conditioning.
