Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning single family home featuring soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floors.Double living room, great room off gourmet kitchen. Stainless appliances. Separate dining room. Huge master bath and two huge walkin closets in master bedroom. Second bedroom and bath plus a guest powder room.Property looks over the beautiful private pool/spa and the golf course. Mountain views. Two car garage with lots of storage space. The Citrus Country Club is a luxurious gated community in La Quinta. 1 year lease unfurnished is $3400.00 per month.