La Quinta, CA
78758 Via Carmel
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:51 PM

78758 Via Carmel

78758 Via Carmel · (760) 898-2490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78758 Via Carmel, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2648 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Now available for all of 2021. 90 day minimum preferred. Rancho La Quinta Country Club - 5 Star Vacation Rental!! Spectacular elevated breathtaking North West golf course & mountain views. Fully furnished with all new high end furniture and accessories. Two (2) bedrooms in the Main House. Large Master Suite with Cal King Bed plus 2 Walk-in Closets. 2nd Bedroom offers a queen Bed plus large closet. Two (2) bedroom Casita offers one bedroom with Queen Bed plus large closet & the other bedroom offers 2 Twin Beds. HD TV's in Family Room, Master Bedroom, Guest Bedroom & the Casita Master. Private Oversized Pool & Spa with in-pool lounge area. Large outdoor patio area featuring BBQ, dining (table & 6 chairs), sitting (love seat, two rocking chairs, side table & coffee table) and lunging (two lounge chairs) furniture. WiFi internet, Phone (with unlimited calls in USA and Canada). Upgrades include: Total house soft water/purification system along with reverse osmosis drinking water system. RLQCC offers 8 tennis and 2 Bocce courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78758 Via Carmel have any available units?
78758 Via Carmel has a unit available for $13,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78758 Via Carmel have?
Some of 78758 Via Carmel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78758 Via Carmel currently offering any rent specials?
78758 Via Carmel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78758 Via Carmel pet-friendly?
No, 78758 Via Carmel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78758 Via Carmel offer parking?
No, 78758 Via Carmel does not offer parking.
Does 78758 Via Carmel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78758 Via Carmel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78758 Via Carmel have a pool?
Yes, 78758 Via Carmel has a pool.
Does 78758 Via Carmel have accessible units?
No, 78758 Via Carmel does not have accessible units.
Does 78758 Via Carmel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78758 Via Carmel has units with dishwashers.
Does 78758 Via Carmel have units with air conditioning?
No, 78758 Via Carmel does not have units with air conditioning.
