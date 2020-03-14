78758 Via Carmel

Amenities

Now available for all of 2021. 90 day minimum preferred. Rancho La Quinta Country Club - 5 Star Vacation Rental!! Spectacular elevated breathtaking North West golf course & mountain views. Fully furnished with all new high end furniture and accessories. Two (2) bedrooms in the Main House. Large Master Suite with Cal King Bed plus 2 Walk-in Closets. 2nd Bedroom offers a queen Bed plus large closet. Two (2) bedroom Casita offers one bedroom with Queen Bed plus large closet & the other bedroom offers 2 Twin Beds. HD TV's in Family Room, Master Bedroom, Guest Bedroom & the Casita Master. Private Oversized Pool & Spa with in-pool lounge area. Large outdoor patio area featuring BBQ, dining (table & 6 chairs), sitting (love seat, two rocking chairs, side table & coffee table) and lunging (two lounge chairs) furniture. WiFi internet, Phone (with unlimited calls in USA and Canada). Upgrades include: Total house soft water/purification system along with reverse osmosis drinking water system. RLQCC offers 8 tennis and 2 Bocce courts