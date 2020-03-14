All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 78085 Cobalt Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
78085 Cobalt Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:41 PM

78085 Cobalt Court

78085 Cobalt Court · (760) 567-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all the great amenities that Palm Royale has to offer, including a par-3 golf course, fitness center, and is conveniently located close to world class shopping, restaurants and the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens! Offered turnkey furnished! Long term 12 months or more at $2200 per month/ Summer rates Jun-Sep $1700 per month/ Oct-Dec; $2500 per month/ Jan-May: $4500 per month. Monthly utility cap of $150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78085 Cobalt Court have any available units?
78085 Cobalt Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78085 Cobalt Court have?
Some of 78085 Cobalt Court's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78085 Cobalt Court currently offering any rent specials?
78085 Cobalt Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78085 Cobalt Court pet-friendly?
No, 78085 Cobalt Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78085 Cobalt Court offer parking?
No, 78085 Cobalt Court does not offer parking.
Does 78085 Cobalt Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78085 Cobalt Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78085 Cobalt Court have a pool?
Yes, 78085 Cobalt Court has a pool.
Does 78085 Cobalt Court have accessible units?
No, 78085 Cobalt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 78085 Cobalt Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 78085 Cobalt Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78085 Cobalt Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 78085 Cobalt Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78085 Cobalt Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity