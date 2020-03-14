78085 Cobalt Court

Amenities
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all the great amenities that Palm Royale has to offer, including a par-3 golf course, fitness center, and is conveniently located close to world class shopping, restaurants and the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens! Offered turnkey furnished! Long term 12 months or more at $2200 per month/ Summer rates Jun-Sep $1700 per month/ Oct-Dec; $2500 per month/ Jan-May: $4500 per month. Monthly utility cap of $150 per month.