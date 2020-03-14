55331 Winged Foot

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Seasonal Rental. Incredible Southwestern Mountain Views & Located Along The Fifth Hole of The Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course! Create a grandiose lifestyle in this immaculate 3 BD, 2 BA, 1,515 sq.ft. condo with a great room, dining area & beautiful renovated kitchen. Perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has double closets and a wonderful new bathroom. Enjoy the warm desert days at the community pool and spa. Other features include a 2-car garage, laundry room & outdoor entertaining area with a double patio & much more! The home comes fully stocked for everything you need for all ages. Will consider a two week lease.