La Quinta, CA
55331 Winged Foot
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:35 AM

55331 Winged Foot

55331 Winged Foot · (760) 296-2937
Location

55331 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Seasonal Rental. Incredible Southwestern Mountain Views & Located Along The Fifth Hole of The Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course! Create a grandiose lifestyle in this immaculate 3 BD, 2 BA, 1,515 sq.ft. condo with a great room, dining area & beautiful renovated kitchen. Perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom has double closets and a wonderful new bathroom. Enjoy the warm desert days at the community pool and spa. Other features include a 2-car garage, laundry room & outdoor entertaining area with a double patio & much more! The home comes fully stocked for everything you need for all ages. Will consider a two week lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55331 Winged Foot have any available units?
55331 Winged Foot has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55331 Winged Foot have?
Some of 55331 Winged Foot's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55331 Winged Foot currently offering any rent specials?
55331 Winged Foot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55331 Winged Foot pet-friendly?
No, 55331 Winged Foot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55331 Winged Foot offer parking?
Yes, 55331 Winged Foot does offer parking.
Does 55331 Winged Foot have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55331 Winged Foot offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55331 Winged Foot have a pool?
Yes, 55331 Winged Foot has a pool.
Does 55331 Winged Foot have accessible units?
No, 55331 Winged Foot does not have accessible units.
Does 55331 Winged Foot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55331 Winged Foot has units with dishwashers.
Does 55331 Winged Foot have units with air conditioning?
No, 55331 Winged Foot does not have units with air conditioning.
