55171 Inverness Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool

PGA West trophy property this Legend 40 sits directly in line with the flag of Alcatraz!. 3 bed / 3.5 bath 3,031 sq. ft. popular, well built floor plan has been beautifully customized and is offered furnished per inventory.The majestic Santa Rosa Mountain's your backdrop, and the PGA Stadium Signature 17th right off your extended patio the views and entertainment possibilities are endless. Comfortably invite friends over. Or sip morning coffee or evening cocktails with a few friends around the custom built-in slab granite dining table/ fire pit as the view changes from early morning to late evening when lights wash both lake and mountains. Professionally designed and richly furnished the interior is as spectacular as the setting. This 3 Bedroom home includes Master Bedroom: King, 2nd Bedroom: King, 3rd Bedroom: 2 Queen Beds. Adjacent to a resort size solar heated pool. OUR GUESTS ENJOY FULL USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LA QUINTA RESORT. No Pets Allowed.