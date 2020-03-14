All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:08 PM

55171 Inverness Way

55171 Inverness · (760) 777-4880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55171 Inverness, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B1 · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3031 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
PGA West trophy property this Legend 40 sits directly in line with the flag of Alcatraz!. 3 bed / 3.5 bath 3,031 sq. ft. popular, well built floor plan has been beautifully customized and is offered furnished per inventory.The majestic Santa Rosa Mountain's your backdrop, and the PGA Stadium Signature 17th right off your extended patio the views and entertainment possibilities are endless. Comfortably invite friends over. Or sip morning coffee or evening cocktails with a few friends around the custom built-in slab granite dining table/ fire pit as the view changes from early morning to late evening when lights wash both lake and mountains. Professionally designed and richly furnished the interior is as spectacular as the setting. This 3 Bedroom home includes Master Bedroom: King, 2nd Bedroom: King, 3rd Bedroom: 2 Queen Beds. Adjacent to a resort size solar heated pool. OUR GUESTS ENJOY FULL USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LA QUINTA RESORT. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55171 Inverness Way have any available units?
55171 Inverness Way has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55171 Inverness Way have?
Some of 55171 Inverness Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55171 Inverness Way currently offering any rent specials?
55171 Inverness Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55171 Inverness Way pet-friendly?
No, 55171 Inverness Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55171 Inverness Way offer parking?
No, 55171 Inverness Way does not offer parking.
Does 55171 Inverness Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55171 Inverness Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55171 Inverness Way have a pool?
Yes, 55171 Inverness Way has a pool.
Does 55171 Inverness Way have accessible units?
No, 55171 Inverness Way does not have accessible units.
Does 55171 Inverness Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 55171 Inverness Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55171 Inverness Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 55171 Inverness Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55171 Inverness Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

