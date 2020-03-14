All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 54342 Shoal Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
54342 Shoal Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

54342 Shoal Creek

54342 Shoal-Creek · (760) 989-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

54342 Shoal-Creek, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $4975 · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
PGA West Palmer Private Golf Course - Property Id: 266863

Gorgeous, custom-built contemporary home on the 6th hole of the PGA Palmer course. Long term, unfurnished leases are rare & this one is a gem. The open family room/kitchen has high ceilings, stone flooring, ceiling fans & beautiful mountain views. Upgrades include built-in media/book shelf area, ample storage throughout and an elevated gas fireplace. All guest rooms are ensuite and separated for total privacy. Expansive glass sliders open to the patio where you have spectacular views & mature citrus trees. A private front courtyard leads to the double door entry. Spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, custom closet built-ins and upgraded bathroom amenities. Attached 2-car garage has multiple built-ins for extra storage & a separate 3rd space for a golf cart or small 3rd car. LifeSource water-softening system provides top quality water. Rent includes water, basic cable and trash. Utilities are IID, the best value available. Available for immediate occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266863
Property Id 266863

(RLNE5724722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54342 Shoal Creek have any available units?
54342 Shoal Creek has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54342 Shoal Creek have?
Some of 54342 Shoal Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54342 Shoal Creek currently offering any rent specials?
54342 Shoal Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54342 Shoal Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 54342 Shoal Creek is pet friendly.
Does 54342 Shoal Creek offer parking?
Yes, 54342 Shoal Creek does offer parking.
Does 54342 Shoal Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54342 Shoal Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54342 Shoal Creek have a pool?
No, 54342 Shoal Creek does not have a pool.
Does 54342 Shoal Creek have accessible units?
No, 54342 Shoal Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 54342 Shoal Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54342 Shoal Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 54342 Shoal Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 54342 Shoal Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 54342 Shoal Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity