54342 Shoal Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

PGA West Palmer Private Golf Course - Property Id: 266863



Gorgeous, custom-built contemporary home on the 6th hole of the PGA Palmer course. Long term, unfurnished leases are rare & this one is a gem. The open family room/kitchen has high ceilings, stone flooring, ceiling fans & beautiful mountain views. Upgrades include built-in media/book shelf area, ample storage throughout and an elevated gas fireplace. All guest rooms are ensuite and separated for total privacy. Expansive glass sliders open to the patio where you have spectacular views & mature citrus trees. A private front courtyard leads to the double door entry. Spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, custom closet built-ins and upgraded bathroom amenities. Attached 2-car garage has multiple built-ins for extra storage & a separate 3rd space for a golf cart or small 3rd car. LifeSource water-softening system provides top quality water. Rent includes water, basic cable and trash. Utilities are IID, the best value available. Available for immediate occupancy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266863

Property Id 266863



(RLNE5724722)