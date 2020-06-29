53325 Avenida Ramirez

Amenities

This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking path and La Quinta Library. This home is a Sante Fe style with only a few located in the area! This home features a unique Beehive fireplace, Talavera Spanish floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, private washer/dryer and attached 2-Car garage. The kitchen opens to the dining area and is light and bright! The master bedroom features an on-suite bathroom with double sinks and a private slider opening up to the backyard. This property is located in the IID territory!