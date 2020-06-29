All apartments in La Quinta
53325 Avenida Ramirez

53325 Avenida Ramirez · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53325 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking path and La Quinta Library. This home is a Sante Fe style with only a few located in the area! This home features a unique Beehive fireplace, Talavera Spanish floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, private washer/dryer and attached 2-Car garage. The kitchen opens to the dining area and is light and bright! The master bedroom features an on-suite bathroom with double sinks and a private slider opening up to the backyard. This property is located in the IID territory!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53325 Avenida Ramirez have any available units?
53325 Avenida Ramirez has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53325 Avenida Ramirez have?
Some of 53325 Avenida Ramirez's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53325 Avenida Ramirez currently offering any rent specials?
53325 Avenida Ramirez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53325 Avenida Ramirez pet-friendly?
No, 53325 Avenida Ramirez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 53325 Avenida Ramirez offer parking?
Yes, 53325 Avenida Ramirez offers parking.
Does 53325 Avenida Ramirez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53325 Avenida Ramirez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53325 Avenida Ramirez have a pool?
No, 53325 Avenida Ramirez does not have a pool.
Does 53325 Avenida Ramirez have accessible units?
No, 53325 Avenida Ramirez does not have accessible units.
Does 53325 Avenida Ramirez have units with dishwashers?
No, 53325 Avenida Ramirez does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53325 Avenida Ramirez have units with air conditioning?
No, 53325 Avenida Ramirez does not have units with air conditioning.
