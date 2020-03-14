All apartments in La Quinta
49295 Vista Estrella
49295 Vista Estrella

49295 Vista Estrella · (951) 525-5200
Location

49295 Vista Estrella, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2850 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Simply gorgeous! Overlooking the 12th Green on the Pate Course, with highly sought-after Western Mountain Views, this EXPANDED ENCANTO 1 has been Upgraded Beyond Compare, with finishes found only in Custom Estate Homes. The Great Room was recently enlarged approx 200 SF towards the pool and spa...with over-sized sliding glass doors that stack away. Now it's totally open to the Tropical Backyard Oasis...all overlooking the golf course and spectacular mtn views. The interior of this gorgeous home features Custom Designed Rich Wood & Mirrored Built-in Cabinetry, with wood-framed flat screen TV over gorgeous cast stone fireplace. There are 3 Ensuite Bedrooms, plus Grandkid's Bunk Bedroom w/Custom Built-ins, or convert to an in-home office with hide-a-bed. The Chef's Kitchen has beautifully refinished cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Car+Golf Cart Garage has epoxy floors, built-in cabinets,and is air conditioned -Perfect for the ultimate vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49295 Vista Estrella have any available units?
49295 Vista Estrella has a unit available for $11,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49295 Vista Estrella have?
Some of 49295 Vista Estrella's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49295 Vista Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
49295 Vista Estrella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49295 Vista Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 49295 Vista Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 49295 Vista Estrella offer parking?
Yes, 49295 Vista Estrella does offer parking.
Does 49295 Vista Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49295 Vista Estrella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49295 Vista Estrella have a pool?
Yes, 49295 Vista Estrella has a pool.
Does 49295 Vista Estrella have accessible units?
No, 49295 Vista Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 49295 Vista Estrella have units with dishwashers?
No, 49295 Vista Estrella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49295 Vista Estrella have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 49295 Vista Estrella has units with air conditioning.
