49295 Vista Estrella

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Simply gorgeous! Overlooking the 12th Green on the Pate Course, with highly sought-after Western Mountain Views, this EXPANDED ENCANTO 1 has been Upgraded Beyond Compare, with finishes found only in Custom Estate Homes. The Great Room was recently enlarged approx 200 SF towards the pool and spa...with over-sized sliding glass doors that stack away. Now it's totally open to the Tropical Backyard Oasis...all overlooking the golf course and spectacular mtn views. The interior of this gorgeous home features Custom Designed Rich Wood & Mirrored Built-in Cabinetry, with wood-framed flat screen TV over gorgeous cast stone fireplace. There are 3 Ensuite Bedrooms, plus Grandkid's Bunk Bedroom w/Custom Built-ins, or convert to an in-home office with hide-a-bed. The Chef's Kitchen has beautifully refinished cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. 2 Car+Golf Cart Garage has epoxy floors, built-in cabinets,and is air conditioned -Perfect for the ultimate vacation.