Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great family home opportunity in North La Quinta! Rare 4 + 2, salt water pool home ready for leasing occupancy. Three car garage, Newly landscaped large side yards with fruit trees and , with room for RV. SIde and rear yards are surrounded by new block walls. Open floor plan with fireplace in the family room. Conveniently located near Earhart elementary, John Glenn Middle and LQHS. Shopping and dining is a short drive away.