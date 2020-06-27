Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9335 Madison Ave Available 09/07/19 Great 4 Bedroom/2 Bath w/2 Car Garage in Mt. Helix!! - Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in La Mesa with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Room/Dining Room. New Interior/Exterior Paint. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, freeways, and schools. Must See!



KITCHEN FEATURES: All Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer counters & cabinets. Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Wood/Carpet Flooring, Central Heat/AC and Whole House Fan, Beautiful Kitchen opens to large living room. House is in great condition with updated bathrooms and nice wood flooring. 3 bed/2 bath upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Large patio area perfect for BBQ area. W/D in detached 2 Car Garage. Pet okay on approval. No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



(RLNE1959364)