All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 9335 Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
9335 Madison Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

9335 Madison Ave

9335 Madison Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9335 Madison Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9335 Madison Ave Available 09/07/19 Great 4 Bedroom/2 Bath w/2 Car Garage in Mt. Helix!! - Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in La Mesa with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Room/Dining Room. New Interior/Exterior Paint. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, freeways, and schools. Must See!

KITCHEN FEATURES: All Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer counters & cabinets. Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Wood/Carpet Flooring, Central Heat/AC and Whole House Fan, Beautiful Kitchen opens to large living room. House is in great condition with updated bathrooms and nice wood flooring. 3 bed/2 bath upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Large patio area perfect for BBQ area. W/D in detached 2 Car Garage. Pet okay on approval. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE1959364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9335 Madison Ave have any available units?
9335 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9335 Madison Ave have?
Some of 9335 Madison Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9335 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9335 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9335 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9335 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9335 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9335 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 9335 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9335 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9335 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 9335 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9335 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 9335 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9335 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9335 Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College