9320 Earl St #45

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Story Condo; Ground Floor unit - Single story condo, ground floor unit at the Grossmont Villas complex in La Mesa. Conveniently located off Severin and Amaya Dr., within minutes to freeway access, parks, schools, and shopping.



This unit has wood laminate and tile flooring. The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, that include a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and room for a dining or eating area.



There is wall air conditioning and forced heating available. Washer and dryer located in the unit, there is also a bonus enclosed patio room that provides additional space for a den or office. Complex has 2-Pools and a clubhouse, the common areas are maintained by the HOA, 1-Reserved Carport space for parking.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



