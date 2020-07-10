All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

9320 Earl St #45

9320 Earl Street · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Earl Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Story Condo; Ground Floor unit - Single story condo, ground floor unit at the Grossmont Villas complex in La Mesa. Conveniently located off Severin and Amaya Dr., within minutes to freeway access, parks, schools, and shopping.

This unit has wood laminate and tile flooring. The kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, that include a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and room for a dining or eating area.

There is wall air conditioning and forced heating available. Washer and dryer located in the unit, there is also a bonus enclosed patio room that provides additional space for a den or office. Complex has 2-Pools and a clubhouse, the common areas are maintained by the HOA, 1-Reserved Carport space for parking.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2837079)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 Earl St #45 have any available units?
9320 Earl St #45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9320 Earl St #45 have?
Some of 9320 Earl St #45's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 Earl St #45 currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Earl St #45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Earl St #45 pet-friendly?
No, 9320 Earl St #45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 9320 Earl St #45 offer parking?
Yes, 9320 Earl St #45 offers parking.
Does 9320 Earl St #45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9320 Earl St #45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Earl St #45 have a pool?
Yes, 9320 Earl St #45 has a pool.
Does 9320 Earl St #45 have accessible units?
No, 9320 Earl St #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Earl St #45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 Earl St #45 has units with dishwashers.

