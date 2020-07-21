Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

9308 Carmichael Dr. Available 08/03/19 Beautiful 3 Bed/3 Bath House in Mount Helix with Pool! - Large Upgraded Single Level Home in Mount Helix, La Mesa. 3 bedrooms with a den/office along with 3 full bathrooms. The layout is one of a kind with large bedrooms, hallways, and living areas. Long private driveway with RV/Boat parking. Completely landscaped and water tolerant yards with gorgeous plants, succulents, and fruit trees. Well maintained house and pool. Pool service and landscaper included. House is equipped with an Attic Fan.



KITCHEN FEATURES:Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Entertaining Island, pantry. Gas Range, Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Dishwasher. Opens up to large dining room.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Pool/Spa, All new paint. Upgraded cabinets and counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Hard Wood Floors/Carpet/Tile Flooring, Central Heating and Whole House/Attic Fan, Large Kitchen opens to dining and living room with fireplace. Beautifully upgraded master bathroom with walk in large shower! Slider opens up to pool area. Attached 2 Car Garaged. Pets okay on approval. No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



