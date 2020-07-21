All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 9308 Carmichael Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
9308 Carmichael Dr.
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

9308 Carmichael Dr.

9308 Carmichael Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9308 Carmichael Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
9308 Carmichael Dr. Available 08/03/19 Beautiful 3 Bed/3 Bath House in Mount Helix with Pool! - Large Upgraded Single Level Home in Mount Helix, La Mesa. 3 bedrooms with a den/office along with 3 full bathrooms. The layout is one of a kind with large bedrooms, hallways, and living areas. Long private driveway with RV/Boat parking. Completely landscaped and water tolerant yards with gorgeous plants, succulents, and fruit trees. Well maintained house and pool. Pool service and landscaper included. House is equipped with an Attic Fan.

KITCHEN FEATURES:Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Entertaining Island, pantry. Gas Range, Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Dishwasher. Opens up to large dining room.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Pool/Spa, All new paint. Upgraded cabinets and counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Hard Wood Floors/Carpet/Tile Flooring, Central Heating and Whole House/Attic Fan, Large Kitchen opens to dining and living room with fireplace. Beautifully upgraded master bathroom with walk in large shower! Slider opens up to pool area. Attached 2 Car Garaged. Pets okay on approval. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE3342781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Carmichael Dr. have any available units?
9308 Carmichael Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 Carmichael Dr. have?
Some of 9308 Carmichael Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Carmichael Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Carmichael Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Carmichael Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9308 Carmichael Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9308 Carmichael Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Carmichael Dr. offers parking.
Does 9308 Carmichael Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 Carmichael Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Carmichael Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9308 Carmichael Dr. has a pool.
Does 9308 Carmichael Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9308 Carmichael Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Carmichael Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 Carmichael Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College