La Mesa, CA
7200 Melody Lane #10
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

7200 Melody Lane #10

7200 Melody Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Melody Lane, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Sharp 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths.
This is a really good looking unit.
Two parking spaces, one is enclosed and attached.
The second space is right by the unit.
Includes all appliances including washer and dryer. Water and trash included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Melody Lane #10 have any available units?
7200 Melody Lane #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7200 Melody Lane #10 currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Melody Lane #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Melody Lane #10 pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Melody Lane #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7200 Melody Lane #10 offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Melody Lane #10 offers parking.
Does 7200 Melody Lane #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 Melody Lane #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Melody Lane #10 have a pool?
No, 7200 Melody Lane #10 does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Melody Lane #10 have accessible units?
No, 7200 Melody Lane #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Melody Lane #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Melody Lane #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Melody Lane #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 Melody Lane #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
