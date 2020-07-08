All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4231 Lowell Street #6

4231 Lowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Lowell Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 Bed-1 Bath Two Story Townhouse at Helix Manor Townhomes in La Mesa - Two story townhouse at Helix Manor Townhome complex located in La Mesa. Close to Helix High School and within minutes to The Village, shopping, dining, public transportation and freeway access.

This unit has carpet and laminate flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for kitchen storage.

There is a family room, central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fan. The unit comes with a washer and dryer (as is). Enjoy the private patio area just off the kitchen. Complex has, reserved parking space, gated pool and coin laundry for tenants use. Additional parking on street.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, Gas and Sewer Paid. Small pet okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5760562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Lowell Street #6 have any available units?
4231 Lowell Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 Lowell Street #6 have?
Some of 4231 Lowell Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Lowell Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Lowell Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Lowell Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Lowell Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Lowell Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4231 Lowell Street #6 offers parking.
Does 4231 Lowell Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4231 Lowell Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Lowell Street #6 have a pool?
Yes, 4231 Lowell Street #6 has a pool.
Does 4231 Lowell Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 4231 Lowell Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Lowell Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Lowell Street #6 has units with dishwashers.

