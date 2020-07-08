4231 Lowell Street #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

2 Bed-1 Bath Two Story Townhouse at Helix Manor Townhomes in La Mesa - Two story townhouse at Helix Manor Townhome complex located in La Mesa. Close to Helix High School and within minutes to The Village, shopping, dining, public transportation and freeway access.



This unit has carpet and laminate flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for kitchen storage.



There is a family room, central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fan. The unit comes with a washer and dryer (as is). Enjoy the private patio area just off the kitchen. Complex has, reserved parking space, gated pool and coin laundry for tenants use. Additional parking on street.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, Gas and Sewer Paid. Small pet okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



