Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1654 Murray Ave

1654 Murray Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1654 Murray Avenue, La Mesa, CA 92020
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1654 Murray Ave Available 11/01/19 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Single Story House in Highly Desired Fletcher Hills!! - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family House in Fletcher Hills, El Cajon. Large Yard! Hardwood flooring, attached 2 Car Garage, New Paint, close to Schools, parks, Shopping and Freeways.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven/ Gas Range, Refrigerator, DW, Ton of Cabinet space.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New Paint, Dual Pane Windows throughout, Hardwood and Tile Flooring, updated bathrooms, fenced private entertaining backyard, Washer/Dryer, No Pets, No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
No co-signers

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4481831)

