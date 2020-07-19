All apartments in La Habra
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

930 W Country

930 West Country View · No Longer Available
Location

930 West Country View, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 W Country have any available units?
930 W Country doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
Is 930 W Country currently offering any rent specials?
930 W Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 W Country pet-friendly?
No, 930 W Country is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 930 W Country offer parking?
Yes, 930 W Country offers parking.
Does 930 W Country have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 W Country does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 W Country have a pool?
No, 930 W Country does not have a pool.
Does 930 W Country have accessible units?
No, 930 W Country does not have accessible units.
Does 930 W Country have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 W Country does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 W Country have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 W Country does not have units with air conditioning.
