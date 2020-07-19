Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
930 W Country
930 West Country View
·
No Longer Available
Location
930 West Country View, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 W Country have any available units?
930 W Country doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Habra, CA
.
Is 930 W Country currently offering any rent specials?
930 W Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 W Country pet-friendly?
No, 930 W Country is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Habra
.
Does 930 W Country offer parking?
Yes, 930 W Country offers parking.
Does 930 W Country have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 W Country does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 W Country have a pool?
No, 930 W Country does not have a pool.
Does 930 W Country have accessible units?
No, 930 W Country does not have accessible units.
Does 930 W Country have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 W Country does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 W Country have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 W Country does not have units with air conditioning.
