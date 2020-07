Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

https://youtu.be/-nrR3lQJBeI



Check out the video,

Welcome to your 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo! You walk right in with no steps into this single-story condo. Nice an open plan to your living and dining room.

Comes with a one car shared garage and 1 parking space. Very nice complex, that is very quiet.

Well maintain unit and complex. Large open living room and dining area. Private patio.

Inside laundry.



Water is included in the rent.