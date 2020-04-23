728 W Lambert Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport ceiling fan guest parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking guest parking

Nicely gated community, close to shopping and restaurants, spacious condo ready for move-in, water and trash included, carport and visitor parking, laundry room close by and a very private patio.