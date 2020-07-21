All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 707 E.stearns Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
707 E.stearns Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:54 AM

707 E.stearns Ave

707 East Stearns Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

707 East Stearns Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Concept Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Plank Flooring Throughout, Blinds, A/C, Laundry Room With Laundry Hook-Ups, Shared Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Storage Cabinets, Near El Centro Lions Park, Schools, Shops, And More. HUD NO (Non Smoking) Tenant Responsible W/T/E/G

PET NO

Amenities

Open Concept Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove
Dishwasher
Separate Dining
Plank Flooring Throughout
Blinds
A/C
Laundry Room With Laundry Hook-Ups
Shared Double Enclosed Garage With Opener
Storage Cabinets
Near El Centro Lions Park
Schools
Shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 E.stearns Ave have any available units?
707 E.stearns Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 707 E.stearns Ave have?
Some of 707 E.stearns Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 E.stearns Ave currently offering any rent specials?
707 E.stearns Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 E.stearns Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 E.stearns Ave is pet friendly.
Does 707 E.stearns Ave offer parking?
Yes, 707 E.stearns Ave offers parking.
Does 707 E.stearns Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 E.stearns Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 E.stearns Ave have a pool?
No, 707 E.stearns Ave does not have a pool.
Does 707 E.stearns Ave have accessible units?
No, 707 E.stearns Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 707 E.stearns Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 E.stearns Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 E.stearns Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 707 E.stearns Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Habra 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconiesLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles