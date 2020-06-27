630 Magnolia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath Townhouse in La Habra - Newly Painted townhome in the cozy Community of Heritage Village Complex.

The property is located in a safe and friendly townhouse community perfect for newlyweds and small families. It is two stories with a small fenced in private backyard area with no units behind. There is an attached two car garage.



The friendly residential neighborhood is conveniently located near Imperial Shopping Center. La Bonita Park is a block away and it is also near La Habra High School. This home is right off of Beach blvd, in route to 5 fwy, 60 fwy



There are lots of schools conveniently located next to the property such as:

Elementary School: Las Lomas Elemetary School

High School: La Habra High School

School District: Fullerton Joint Union High School



