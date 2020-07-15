360 E Erna Ave T

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard

Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 300129



$1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent!



Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the street. The lawn-covered park has swings, slides, and even a basketball court.



Please call or text Daiki at 562-266-1958 to make an appointment to view the units at La Habra. We have a 2 Bedroom + guestroom for $1995 and a 1 bedroom for $1575.



To view a 360 virtual tour of the 2 bedroom+ unit, click on the link below:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TYz2MQbaQRy



To apply:

1. Go to https://bfpminc.com/

2. click on "available rentals" on the top right corner

3. search and find "360 E Erna Ave"

4. click on "Apply"



Income Requirement:

2.5x the rent



Terms: 10 month lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300129

