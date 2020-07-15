All apartments in La Habra
360 E Erna Ave T

360 East Erna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

360 East Erna Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 300129

$1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent!

Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the street. The lawn-covered park has swings, slides, and even a basketball court.

Please call or text Daiki at 562-266-1958 to make an appointment to view the units at La Habra. We have a 2 Bedroom + guestroom for $1995 and a 1 bedroom for $1575.

To view a 360 virtual tour of the 2 bedroom+ unit, click on the link below:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TYz2MQbaQRy

To apply:
1. Go to https://bfpminc.com/
2. click on "available rentals" on the top right corner
3. search and find "360 E Erna Ave"
4. click on "Apply"

Income Requirement:
2.5x the rent

Terms: 10 month lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300129
Property Id 300129

(RLNE5853460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

