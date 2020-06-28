All apartments in La Habra
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:25 PM

1860 Hillandale Avenue

1860 West Hillandale Avenue · No Longer Available
La Habra
Lowell
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

1860 West Hillandale Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Just what you have been waiting for, a cozy cul-de-sac rental home that's clean and in move-in condition. The open kitchen includes spacious granite countertops, new oven with warmer, breakfast counter overlooking dining area. Formal living room with fireplace that peeks through to dining area. INSIDE LAUNDRY! Master suite with shower. Hallway bathroom has a large vanity area and skylight. All new flooring is smooth surface with tile and laminate. Sprawling backyard includes patio area, grass, and playroom. 2 car garage is separated from home and a very long driveway. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Hillandale Avenue have any available units?
1860 Hillandale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1860 Hillandale Avenue have?
Some of 1860 Hillandale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Hillandale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Hillandale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Hillandale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1860 Hillandale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1860 Hillandale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Hillandale Avenue offers parking.
Does 1860 Hillandale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Hillandale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Hillandale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1860 Hillandale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Hillandale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1860 Hillandale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Hillandale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 Hillandale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Hillandale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Hillandale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
