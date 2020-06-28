1860 Hillandale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Just what you have been waiting for, a cozy cul-de-sac rental home that's clean and in move-in condition. The open kitchen includes spacious granite countertops, new oven with warmer, breakfast counter overlooking dining area. Formal living room with fireplace that peeks through to dining area. INSIDE LAUNDRY! Master suite with shower. Hallway bathroom has a large vanity area and skylight. All new flooring is smooth surface with tile and laminate. Sprawling backyard includes patio area, grass, and playroom. 2 car garage is separated from home and a very long driveway. Gardener included.